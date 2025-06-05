Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Kestrix Kestrix is taking thermal imaging to city scale, using drones and AI to map heat loss across Europe's ageing homes - one infrared pixel at a time.

By Patricia Cullen

Kestrix
Kestrix, Lucy Lyons, co-founder

Industry: ClimateTech

Kestrix is taking thermal imaging to city scale, using drones and AI to map heat loss across Europe's ageing homes - one infrared pixel at a time.

Founded by Oxford alumni in 2022, the startup is tackling a massive climate blind spot: energy-inefficient buildings.

With 100m European homes needing retrofits to hit 2050 net zero targets, Kestrix's tech pinpoints where heat escapes, guides retrofit strategies, and verifies energy gains after intervention.

The company's solution is elegantly simple - fly a drone, scan a block, run it through AI, and produce an actionable heat-loss map.

But the implications are vast. Municipalities get planning-grade data, housing providers save time and cash, and Kestrix unlocks a scalable business in decarbonising real estate.

From heating to cooling, this platform's utility spans geographies, seasons, and regulation regimes.

With Pi Labs as lead investor and strong momentum in city- and nation-led climate planning, Kestrix is riding a wave of urgency.

Its team blends technical skill with operational tenacity, offering a high-leverage tool at exactly the right time.

In the race to retrofit, Kestrix could become the thermal twin of every building in Europe.
