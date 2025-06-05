Kunda Kids is reaching children in over 25 countries, with partnerships in education, retail, and media

Founded in 2020 by husband-and-wife duo Oladele and Louisa Olafuyi, Kunda Kids was born out of frustration and love – the frustration of not seeing enough children's books that positively reflected African heritage and identity, and the love they had for their young son.

What began as a passion project quickly turned into a publishing powerhouse, now reaching children in over 25 countries, with partnerships in education, retail, and media.

This homegrown startup is redefining children's publishing through cultural relevance, tech innovation, and social impact.

In a short space of time, it has become a voice for underrepresented families and a blueprint for mission-led entrepreneurship in London.