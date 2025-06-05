Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Lagom Hem Lagom Hem is on a mission to redefine how people furnish their homes - combining sustainability, affordability, and curated design.

By Patricia Cullen

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Lagom Hem
Lagom Hem, Martyna Ryder, founder

Industry: e-commerce

Lagom Hem is on a mission to redefine how people furnish their homes - combining sustainability, affordability, and curated design.

"Lagom Hem was born from a belief that beautiful homes shouldn't cost the Earth - literally. What makes us innovative is that we're not just selling products; we're shifting mindsets. By curating second-hand and imperfect items in a way that feels aspirational, we're changing the narrative around waste, style, and sustainability in interiors," says Martyna Ryder, founder at Lagom Hem.

Unlike traditional marketplaces or resale platforms, this London based startup is a dedicated space where every item has been imperfectly loved: from customer returns and ex-display pieces to pre-owned gems in need of a second life.

Their B2B2C model means they don't hold stock or manage logistics - they empower sellers by giving them access to an audience actively looking for sustainable options.

At the same time, Lagom Hem champions small independent retailers and reduces waste from larger brands who often struggle to rehome returns and imperfect items profitably.
Patricia Cullen

Features Writer

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

After a 12-Year-Old's Side Hustle Made Over $4,000 in 1 Day, He and His Dad Grew the Business to Nearly $50,000 a Month: 'It Takes Commitment'

Madden Forrest and his father, Steven, turned their passion for football into a lucrative business.

By Amanda Breen
Franchise

How Entrepreneurs and First-Time Franchisees Can Become Effective Leaders

Leadership isn't about having all the answers, it's about being willing to grow, listen and lead with intention.

By Gigi Schweikert
Personal Finance

How an AI Stock Screener Can Help You Build Another Income Stream

Find profitable stocks, minimize risk, and ask any question you want.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Shaquille O'Neal Is Settling the FTX Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Him By Investors. Here's How Much He'll Pay Out.

NBA Hall of Famer Shaq is settling a class action lawsuit brought by FTX investors who claim they were misled.

By Erin Davis
Business News

'The Decade of Autonomous Vehicles': Nvidia CEO Predicts Major Growth in Robotics, Self-Driving Cars

At the VivaTech conference in Paris this week, Nvidia revealed its autonomous vehicle development platform for automakers to build self-driving cars.

By Sherin Shibu