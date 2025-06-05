Lagom Hem is on a mission to redefine how people furnish their homes - combining sustainability, affordability, and curated design.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Industry: e-commerce

Lagom Hem is on a mission to redefine how people furnish their homes - combining sustainability, affordability, and curated design.

"Lagom Hem was born from a belief that beautiful homes shouldn't cost the Earth - literally. What makes us innovative is that we're not just selling products; we're shifting mindsets. By curating second-hand and imperfect items in a way that feels aspirational, we're changing the narrative around waste, style, and sustainability in interiors," says Martyna Ryder, founder at Lagom Hem.

Unlike traditional marketplaces or resale platforms, this London based startup is a dedicated space where every item has been imperfectly loved: from customer returns and ex-display pieces to pre-owned gems in need of a second life.

Their B2B2C model means they don't hold stock or manage logistics - they empower sellers by giving them access to an audience actively looking for sustainable options.

At the same time, Lagom Hem champions small independent retailers and reduces waste from larger brands who often struggle to rehome returns and imperfect items profitably.