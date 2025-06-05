Leiho is a female-founded London-based lifestyle brand launched in 2019 by Joey Li and Thuta Khin

Industry: Lifestyle

Leiho is a female-founded London-based lifestyle brand launched in 2019 by Joey Li and Thuta Khin.

Through selling socially responsible cosy and kind bamboo socks, organic cotton caps, and T-shirts – they dedicate 5% of their sales towards empowering individuals through employment, skill-building, and personal development initiatives.

Since launching in 2019, Leiho has donated over 21,000 essential items to underprivileged people and has positively impacted over 2,750 individuals and 52 charities and projects.

This is a business inspiring change and influencing kindness within the community.