Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Loan Tube LoanTube is the UK's first loan comparison marketplace where consumers receive real, pre-qualified unsecured loan offers

LoanTube
LoanTube Team Photo (late 2024)

Industry: Fintech

For too long, the UK lending market has been riddled with confusion, hidden fees and unfair lending practices.

LoanTube is the UK's first loan comparison marketplace where consumers receive real, pre-qualified unsecured loan offers.

There are no misleading teaser rates and no bait-and-switch tactics, ensuring borrowers have complete clarity, choice and control over their financial decisions.

Today, LoanTube processes over 300,000 loan applications every month and works with over 30 FCA-regulated lenders.

Looking ahead, LoanTube is pioneering AI-driven lending solutions and expanding into embedded finance, ensuring a future where borrowing is seamless, transparent and even more accessible.
