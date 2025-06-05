Luna is rewriting the playbook on teen health with the world's first digital wellbeing companion for girls and non-binary youth

Founded by Oxford alumnae Jas Schembri-Stothart and Jo Goodall, Luna offers a closed, comparison-free space where 11–18 year olds can access medically-backed advice, mental health tools, and holistic health content tailored to the questions teens actually ask.

With over 83,000 downloads and 36,000+ questions answered by real clinicians in just 12 months, Luna is scaling fast—powered by a magnetic TikTok-led strategy that resonates deeply with Gen Z.

Backed by Octopus Ventures, Atomico, EQT Ventures, and Google's Startup Accelerator for Female Founders, Luna sits at the intersection of digital health, education, and social impact.