Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Luna Luna is rewriting the playbook on teen health with the world's first digital wellbeing companion for girls and non-binary youth

By Patricia Cullen

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Luna
Luna App, founder, Jas

Industry: Technology

Luna is rewriting the playbook on teen health with the world's first digital wellbeing companion for girls and non-binary youth.

Founded by Oxford alumnae Jas Schembri-Stothart and Jo Goodall, Luna offers a closed, comparison-free space where 11–18 year olds can access medically-backed advice, mental health tools, and holistic health content tailored to the questions teens actually ask.

With over 83,000 downloads and 36,000+ questions answered by real clinicians in just 12 months, Luna is scaling fast—powered by a magnetic TikTok-led strategy that resonates deeply with Gen Z.

Backed by Octopus Ventures, Atomico, EQT Ventures, and Google's Startup Accelerator for Female Founders, Luna sits at the intersection of digital health, education, and social impact.
