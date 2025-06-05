Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Lux Afrique Boutique Lux Afrique Boutique (LAB) is a London-based, online luxury goods platform created by serial entrepreneur, Alexander Amosu.

Lux Afrique Boutique
Lux Afrique Boutique, founder, Alexander Amosu

Industry: eCommerce

LAB was born out of the growing demand for luxury goods in Africa, where the only option for consumers was to travel to Europe to make purchases from stores that were not available locally.

Additionally, most renowned luxury online e-commerce platforms did not cater to African customers, neither accepting payments nor offering delivery to the continent.

Enter LAB, the ultimate destination where you can now purchase your desired luxury brands from our e-commerce store, conveniently from your home, anywhere in Africa.

With an impressive line-up of over 60 luxury brands already onboard, including esteemed names like Franck Muller, Bang & Olufsen, Clive Christian, David Morris, Verdi, Wolf, Eichholtz, Fabergé, Stephen Webster, Fragrance du bois, Ulysse Nardin to name a few.

Their personal shoppers can source items from other renowned department stores such as Harrods, Selfridges, Fortnum & Mason, and many others.

Thanks to LAB, shopping across all 54 African countries has never been more convenient.

They are now focused on expanding their reach by opening franchises throughout Africa, with South Africa being the first to successfully launch.

Their vision is clear: to establish themselves as the largest luxury e-commerce platform on the continent, providing unrivaled access to the world of luxury for discerning customers throughout Africa.
