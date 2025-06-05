Entrepreneur UK's London 100: LYMA LYMA is redefining the wellness industry with its science-led approach to supplements, skincare, and technology

LYMA
LYMA founder Lucy Goff

Industry: Health and Wellness

LYMA epitomises what it means to be a London-born disruptor.

Founded by Lucy Goff in 2018, LYMA is redefining the wellness industry with its science-led approach to supplements, skincare, and technology.

Following the birth of her first child, Lucy was hospitalised with septicemia for six weeks, enduring severe post-infectious complications. Despite trying multiple treatments, nothing restored her health - until she met Dr. Paul Clayton, a world-renowned expert in clinical pharmacology and nutrition.

This meeting sparked the idea for LYMA: a brand that would challenge the wellness industry by offering scientifically backed solutions that deliver real, transformative results.

LYMA set itself apart by prioritising scientific validation over marketing gimmicks.

The brand's debut product, the LYMA Supplement, was a first-of-its-kind nutraceutical that incorporated patented, peer-reviewed ingredients at clinically backed doses—something previously unheard of in the supplement industry.

Building on this momentum, LYMA expanded its portfolio with the LYMA Laser, the world's first clinic-grade at-home laser for skin rejuvenation.

The launch further cemented the brand's reputation as a pioneer in next-generation beauty tech.

By pioneering a new category of luxury wellness, LYMA is not only shaping the future of its industry but also reinforcing London's reputation as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.
