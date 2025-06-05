Mamedica is a private clinic with a linked pharmacy specialising in cannabis-based prescriptions (from oil to cannabis flower)

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Industry: Health and wellness

Mamedica is a private clinic with a linked pharmacy specialising in cannabis-based prescriptions (from oil to cannabis flower).

In the last year alone, they experienced a 2,000% revenue increase and a 675,000% growth since inception in their patient base, reflecting the urgent need for alternative treatments.

Founded by Jon Robson, and launched in 2022, Mamedica aims to deliver a quality of service which is currently lacking in the medical cannabis sector.

Mamedica puts patient safety, security, and satisfaction at the forefront of every activity, using only the most high-calibre consultants and support staff as part of their team.

Following a secure, private video consultation the medicines can be delivered directly to the patient's door via next-day delivery service.

All medications prescribed by Mamedica are produced and manufactured according to the pharmaceutical-grade EU-GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice), the most stringent in the world.

Patients can be assured that their medicines are not contaminated with pesticides or adulterants.

The medical cannabis market currently has north of 50,000 patients in the market - expected to rise to 300,000 plus by 2028.

The UK's medical cannabis market was valued at approximately £188m in 2023 and is projected to exceed £470m by 2027.

Around 60% of their patients seek treatment for psychological or neurological conditions, while 40% present with pain-related issues.

The most common conditions they support include anxiety (21%), depression (13%), chronic pain (12%), back and neck pain (10%), and ADHD (10%).