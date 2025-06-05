Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Industry: Entertainment

Mattr, like many businesses, started with a problem and no solution. There must be a safe space for vulnerability in the dating industry.

Jamie Johnston launched the app in the post-pandemic period, a time when headlines were filled with stories of widespread struggle. Yet, in contrast, the world of online dating felt like a utopia - one where many seemed to be masking their true selves just to fit in, rather than showing up authentically.

Johnston and co-founder Chess Johnston wanted to test their hypothesis with research. They considered whether a couple hundred responses would be a good starting point, but it took off, and 1,600 people completed it in 48 hours.

This research led them to speak to a fund keen on backing it, but after 6 months of in-depth conversations without progress, they decided to go to the market and raise money from angels.

With lower funds, you have to be creative. You can't hire all the needed positions, so it's about identifying the core members and then adding freelance/part-time support around them.

The one area Johnston wanted to keep solely in-house was the tech build. Bringing on an exceptional head of product made a huge difference; it allowed him, as a founder, to think about the bigger picture and let the product be managed.

Mattr have amassed over 20,000 downloads, a message acceptance rate of 42%, and 58 venues signed up for their brand partnership programme.

Johston reveals a secret to his success: "My leadership style is based on the trust of employees. Some founders want to do everything, be everywhere, and sign off on every last detail. I know this, as I worked for one for over four years. That slows you down, and to be honest, you will not be as informed or experienced as those you are hiring. You have to build based on trust."