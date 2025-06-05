Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Meatly Meatly pioneers the production of cultivated meat for pet food

By Patricia Cullen

Meatly
Meatly, Owen Ensor - CEO

Industry: Pets

Meatly pioneers the production of cultivated meat for pet food.

By harvesting cells from a single chicken egg, Meatly can sustainably produce real meat without animals.

In February 2025, Meatly launched "Chick Bites," the world's first dog treats made from lab-grown meat, in collaboration with plant-based dog food brand THE PACK.

This innovation positions Meatly as a leader in providing ethical and environmentally friendly meat alternatives.
