Meatly pioneers the production of cultivated meat for pet food

Industry: Pets

By harvesting cells from a single chicken egg, Meatly can sustainably produce real meat without animals.

In February 2025, Meatly launched "Chick Bites," the world's first dog treats made from lab-grown meat, in collaboration with plant-based dog food brand THE PACK.

This innovation positions Meatly as a leader in providing ethical and environmentally friendly meat alternatives.