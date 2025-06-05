Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Meatly Meatly pioneers the production of cultivated meat for pet food
Industry: Pets
Meatly pioneers the production of cultivated meat for pet food.
By harvesting cells from a single chicken egg, Meatly can sustainably produce real meat without animals.
In February 2025, Meatly launched "Chick Bites," the world's first dog treats made from lab-grown meat, in collaboration with plant-based dog food brand THE PACK.
This innovation positions Meatly as a leader in providing ethical and environmentally friendly meat alternatives.