Industry: Advisory

MEUM connects ultra-high net worth individuals with best-in-class trusted experts.

The company transforms the current fragmented journey of instructing silo experts requiring numerous identity verification processes into a simple, single ID verified platform where clients can access top vetted in-house expertise across law, finance, and luxury lifestyle.

MEUM is a game-changing start-up disrupting the traditional private client industry, which is embedded in conventional methods of working and delivery.

By providing integrated services through a single platform, they offer unprecedented efficiency and reliability alongside the requisite trust and integrity in this industry.

CEO of MEUM, Sofia Syed states, "MEUM is committed to revolutionising the private client experience. We believe in providing holistic and seamless advice that goes beyond traditional boundaries and sets a new standard in client service."

MEUM has grown from 4 to 50 experts in less than 2 years and is set to continue this growth trajectory, seeking overseas expansion.