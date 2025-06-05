Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Mindgard Mindgard specialises in automated AI red teaming and security testing
Industry: Technology
Mindgard specialises in automated AI red teaming and security testing.
Its Dynamic Application Security Testing for AI (DAST-AI) provides continuous security testing and automated red teaming throughout the AI lifecycle, making AI security both actionable and auditable for enterprises.
This approach transforms AI security from a fragmented, reactive process into a continuous, auditable security posture, affording the dynamic startup a place on this list.