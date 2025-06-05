Entrepreneur UK's London 100: NetMind AI NetMind.AI is a decentralised GPU computing platform and ecosystem designed to accelerate AI development

By Patricia Cullen

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

NetMind.AI
Kai Zou CEO and founder NetMind.AI

Industry: Artificial Intelligence

NetMind.AI is a decentralised GPU computing platform and ecosystem designed to accelerate AI development.

CEO Kai Zou founded NetMind.AI in 2021 after recognising a gap in the market for affordable GPUs that could support his team's AI research.

Compute power has been steadily centralised by cloud giants like Amazon and Microsoft, whose costs and closed infrastructures proved a major obstacle for smaller research groups and companies.

NetMind.AI represents a paradigmatic shift away from a Silicon Valley-centric AI ecosystem, bringing innovation to the UK and wider Europe to maintain a global technological edge.

Kai believes the region has outstanding potential thanks to its world-renowned educational institutions, but has thus far been hamstrung by the lack of opportunities for talent to shine in an underdeveloped AI sector.

With NetMind.AI, he encourages everyone to participate in innovation by giving them the tools to expand AI's use cases.
Patricia Cullen

Features Writer

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

After a 12-Year-Old's Side Hustle Made Over $4,000 in 1 Day, He and His Dad Grew the Business to Nearly $50,000 a Month: 'It Takes Commitment'

Madden Forrest and his father, Steven, turned their passion for football into a lucrative business.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

'Nobody's Ever Seen This Before': How These 2 NYC Sports Icons Are Infusing Swagger into Next-Gen Eyewear

NYC sports legends Stephon Marbury and José Reyes bring their signature swagger and hands-on creative input to elevate Chamelo's brand and expand its reach.

By Leo Zevin
Business News

Is AI the Reason for Your Layoff? New York Becomes the First State to Require Companies to Disclose If So.

It's the first official statewide move towards understanding AI's effect on the labor market.

By Sherin Shibu
Social Media

Influence That Converts: How Entrepreneurs Use Social Media to Drive Real Business Growth

Join us for this free webinar and learn content strategies that lead to engagement, trust, and new business opportunities.

By Entrepreneur Events
Business News

The Overlooked Money Moves That Help Entrepreneurs Build Long-Term Wealth

Without intentionally building personal wealth, you could have a successful business and nothing to show for it.

By John Rampton
Marketing

'Mad Men' Marketing Strategies Are Back and Here to Stay — Here's What You Need to Know

It's easy to get swept up in the world of data. But if you work in the marketing field, you may have noticed a recent shift when it comes to measuring success.

By Chris Savage