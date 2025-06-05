Industry: Artificial Intelligence

NetMind.AI is a decentralised GPU computing platform and ecosystem designed to accelerate AI development.

CEO Kai Zou founded NetMind.AI in 2021 after recognising a gap in the market for affordable GPUs that could support his team's AI research.

Compute power has been steadily centralised by cloud giants like Amazon and Microsoft, whose costs and closed infrastructures proved a major obstacle for smaller research groups and companies.

NetMind.AI represents a paradigmatic shift away from a Silicon Valley-centric AI ecosystem, bringing innovation to the UK and wider Europe to maintain a global technological edge.

Kai believes the region has outstanding potential thanks to its world-renowned educational institutions, but has thus far been hamstrung by the lack of opportunities for talent to shine in an underdeveloped AI sector.

With NetMind.AI, he encourages everyone to participate in innovation by giving them the tools to expand AI's use cases.