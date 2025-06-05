Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Numan Numan is one of the UK's fastest-growing digital healthcare companies, redefining how patients approach their health through personalised, technology-driven solutions

By Patricia Cullen

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Numan
Numan, founder, Sokratis

Industry: Healthtech

Numan is one of the UK's fastest-growing digital healthcare companies, redefining how patients approach their health through personalised, technology-driven solutions.

The company was founded in 2018 by Sokratis Papafloratos, an experienced entrepreneur with a track record of building and backing successful tech businesses.

Numan began as a men's health startup focused on treating erectile dysfunction. In just six years, it has evolved into a full-scale digital healthcare provider, supporting over 500,000 patients through over 150 London-based staff with treatments for conditions like obesity, hair loss, and sexual health.

The company generated £30m in revenue in 2023 and more than doubled that figure in 2024 – which was largely driven by the launch of their weight loss management service.

The company recently launched its AI-powered Health Assistant, to support their holistic weight loss programme that includes GLP-1 prescribing. This proprietary tool is designed to provide real-time, personalised health guidance while ensuring rigorous safety and clinical oversight.

With its rapid growth, technological advancements, and unwavering focus on safety and innovation, Numan is one of the most exciting and impactful London-based startups – deserving a place in the Entrepreneur UK London100 list as it continues to shape the future of digital health.
