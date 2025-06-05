Industry: Transport

OUNO was born out of a frustration with the lack of premium, technology-driven ground transport solutions. Founder Bobby Drewett saw an opportunity to create a service that wasn't just another ride-hailing app, but a truly executive-level experience – one that combined the luxury of chauffeur services with the ease of on-demand booking. The challenge? Building a scalable, tech-led model that could compete in a fast-moving industry.

OUNO didn't just build an app; they constructed an entire ecosystem to connect clients with professional chauffeurs. The biggest hurdle was ensuring both the consumer and driver platforms worked flawlessly, alongside a dispatch system connecting all three platforms. While competitors focused on volume, OUNO prioritised service, ensuring that every ride met the expectations of high-net-worth individuals, corporate clients, and event partners.

OUNO has secured major partnerships with global brands like The O2 arena, Soho House, Prada and Matchroom Boxing. Their technology-driven approach has allowed them to scale rapidly, bringing in high-profile clients while maintaining operational efficiency. They've also been at the forefront of innovation, introducing solutions like their venue-based booking kiosks, which are redefining how ground transport integrates with hospitality and entertainment venues.

OUNO represents the next evolution of executive transport—one that aligns with the needs of modern businesses and consumers. Their low-commission structure keeps chauffeurs incentivised, while their corporate partnerships continue to expand, proving that premium service and smart tech can drive sustainable, high-growth success. OUNO is proving that a startup with the right vision and execution can redefine an industry.