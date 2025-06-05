Industry: Pets

"The pet industry is overdue a digital upgrade. We've built a product that solves a real problem for owners. We believe verified pet identity will underpin the next decade of innovation in pet health, travel, and insurance – just as digital identity is doing for humans."

And so Pawpass are building the first-ever digital ID for animals. From vet records and vaccine certificates to insurance details and cross-border travel documents, Pawpuss's digital ID consolidates information into a secure, verifiable and shareable profile. Owners can share their pet's ID to help vets access records faster, enable seamless onboarding for pet services, and support smoother cross-border travel.

What makes Pawpuss innovative is their groundbreaking approach to pet credential verification. They've pioneered a trust layer that combines advanced cryptography with blockchain technology to create tamper-proof pet records that can be instantly verified anywhere. Unlike conventional systems that require all parties to use the same software or network, Pawpuss's solution works seamlessly across disconnected providers while maintaining the highest security standards.

They have raised a pre-seed round, launched their closed Beta, participated in the Techstars Accelerator, won two Innovate UK awards, and are preparing to open our seed round. Pawpuss are just getting started!