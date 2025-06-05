Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Pawpuss Pawpass are building the first-ever digital ID for animals

By Patricia Cullen

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Pawpuss
Pawpuss, founder, Julia Kemp

Industry: Pets
"The pet industry is overdue a digital upgrade. We've built a product that solves a real problem for owners. We believe verified pet identity will underpin the next decade of innovation in pet health, travel, and insurance – just as digital identity is doing for humans."

And so Pawpass are building the first-ever digital ID for animals. From vet records and vaccine certificates to insurance details and cross-border travel documents, Pawpuss's digital ID consolidates information into a secure, verifiable and shareable profile. Owners can share their pet's ID to help vets access records faster, enable seamless onboarding for pet services, and support smoother cross-border travel.

What makes Pawpuss innovative is their groundbreaking approach to pet credential verification. They've pioneered a trust layer that combines advanced cryptography with blockchain technology to create tamper-proof pet records that can be instantly verified anywhere. Unlike conventional systems that require all parties to use the same software or network, Pawpuss's solution works seamlessly across disconnected providers while maintaining the highest security standards.

They have raised a pre-seed round, launched their closed Beta, participated in the Techstars Accelerator, won two Innovate UK awards, and are preparing to open our seed round. Pawpuss are just getting started!
Patricia Cullen

Features Writer

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

After a 12-Year-Old's Side Hustle Made Over $4,000 in 1 Day, He and His Dad Grew the Business to Nearly $50,000 a Month: 'It Takes Commitment'

Madden Forrest and his father, Steven, turned their passion for football into a lucrative business.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

'Nobody's Ever Seen This Before': How These 2 NYC Sports Icons Are Infusing Swagger into Next-Gen Eyewear

NYC sports legends Stephon Marbury and José Reyes bring their signature swagger and hands-on creative input to elevate Chamelo's brand and expand its reach.

By Leo Zevin
Business News

Is AI the Reason for Your Layoff? New York Becomes the First State to Require Companies to Disclose If So.

It's the first official statewide move towards understanding AI's effect on the labor market.

By Sherin Shibu
Social Media

Influence That Converts: How Entrepreneurs Use Social Media to Drive Real Business Growth

Join us for this free webinar and learn content strategies that lead to engagement, trust, and new business opportunities.

By Entrepreneur Events
Business News

The Overlooked Money Moves That Help Entrepreneurs Build Long-Term Wealth

Without intentionally building personal wealth, you could have a successful business and nothing to show for it.

By John Rampton
Marketing

'Mad Men' Marketing Strategies Are Back and Here to Stay — Here's What You Need to Know

It's easy to get swept up in the world of data. But if you work in the marketing field, you may have noticed a recent shift when it comes to measuring success.

By Chris Savage