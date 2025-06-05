Penfold Pensions is a digital workplace pensions platform on a mission to disrupt the £8trn pensions industry, enabling more people to save for later life.

Industry: Financial services

Since Penfold Pensions started in 2018, its customer base has grown to more than 90,000 savers with over £650m of assets under administration.

The company combines the very best technology available with award-winning customer service to give savers greater control, clarity, and confidence over their retirement planning.

Its purpose-built platform delivers a brilliant user experience and makes saving for later life easy.