Entrepreneur UK's London 100: PERL Cosmetics PERL Cosmetics offer a more potent, eco-conscious choice, redefining skincare with a commitment to natural, waterless beauty

PERL Cosmetics
PERL Cosmetics founder, Isobel Perl

Industry: Health and Beauty
By eliminating water, PERL Cosmetics offer a more potent, eco-conscious choice, redefining skincare with a commitment to natural, waterless beauty.

Founded by Isobel Perl, the brand was born from her passion for science and love of skincare. With a focus on effective, sustainable, and skin-loving formulations, PERL Cosmetics delivers products free from unnecessary fillers and packed with pure, potent ingredients.

Starting with a single product, a British Pink Clay Mask, this startup quickly gained traction through an engaged online community and word-of-mouth virality. They now boast a range of six skincare products with plans to double the range by 2026.

£516,505.14 in revenue last year (2024), up 401% on 2023
A customer return rate of 11%
400,000+ social media followers, fueling an engaged community

With bold ambition and an unwavering commitment to quality, PERL is a brand to watch, a business to celebrate, and a name that deserves a place among London's most innovative startups.
