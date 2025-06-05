Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Perlego Perlego is flipping the textbook game with its "Spotify for Textbooks" model — giving students unlimited access to 1.5m+ academic titles via subscription

Perlago
Perlago founder, Gauthier_Van_Malderen

Industry: EdTech
Perlego is flipping the textbook game with its "Spotify for Textbooks" model — giving students unlimited access to 1.5m+ academic titles via subscription.

Its AI tool, Dialogo, levels up learning with smart, verified insights, while keeping publishers paid.

Their first US academic partnership with Westcliff University is already making waves, and with reader engagement up 217%, Perlego is proving that digital textbooks can actually work for students.
