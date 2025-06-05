Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Phasecraft Phasecraft is a London-born startup making global waves in tech, blending the city's legacy of scientific excellence with entrepreneurial drive

By Patricia Cullen

Phasecraft
Phasecraft co-founder and CEO, Ashley Montanaro

Industry: Quantum computing
Phasecraft is a London-born startup making global waves in tech, blending the city's legacy of scientific excellence with entrepreneurial drive. Through global partnerships and top-tier talent, it's solidifying London's leadership in quantum computing.

Few technologies have the power to redefine global industries and reshape society like quantum computing, and few startups are accelerating both its near-term and long-term potential as quantum algorithms leader, Phasecraft.

Founded in 2019 as a spinout from UCL and University of Bristol by three of the world's leading quantum scientists – Professors Ashley Montanaro (CEO), Toby Cubitt (CTO and Chief Science Officer) and John Morton – Phasecraft was built to bridge the gap between quantum computing's theoretical promise and its real-world impact.

Phasecraft is the only quantum algorithms company partnering with all the quantum heavyweights - Google, IBM, Rigetti, Quantinuum, and QuEra - developing record-breaking algorithms that are 10x more efficient and built to run on today's noisy quantum machines.

With partners like Johnson Matthey and Oxford PV, they're turning quantum's promise into real-world impact. Phasecraft has raised £17.25m from Silicon Valley deeptech VC, Playground Global, AlbionVC, and the UCL Technology Fund, plus a further £3.75m in grant funding from Innovate UK and the European Research Council.
