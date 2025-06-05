Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Industry: Self storage

Founded by childhood friends Max Wilson and Louis Arron, Pocket Storage is poised to disrupt the self-storage industry. The genesis of Pocket Storage stemmed from a simple, relatable problem — the sheer inconvenience of storing personal belongings in London. Wilson, a serial entrepreneur who successfully launched Spokesafe, and Arron, a property development expert, set out to create a self-storage solution that truly catered to the needs of modern Londoners.

Pocket Storage's core mission is to fix a broken system. Streamlining the entire process, they have eliminated the endless paperwork and confusing pricing that plague traditional self-storage companies. Their user-friendly online platform allows customers to find, book, and manage their storage space with ease. They've prioritised transparency and simplicity. Technology alone is not enough, so have invested in robust human support alongside their AI chatbots.

"We're also committed to addressing the issue of wasted urban space. Arron's property development background highlighted the vast amount of underutilised space in city centres. By repurposing these spaces, we're not only providing convenient storage solutions but also contributing to a more sustainable and efficient use of urban resources. We're finding those hidden pockets of space and giving them a new lease of life, making storage easier for our customers and greener for London," says Wilson.