Industry: Sport

Puresport is one of the UK's fastest-growing sports nutrition and lifestyle brands, but it wasn't built in a lab or a boardroom. It started with two rugby players searching for a better way to recover.

Co-founders Adam Ashe and Grayson Hart began exploring natural alternatives that could support the body without compromise. What began as a personal journey soon evolved into a purpose-led mission.

They were joined by fellow teammate Dan Temm, now the brand's CEO, and together they have grown Puresport from a niche startup into a community-driven movement.

With products now spanning recovery, performance, and daily wellness, Puresport is redefining what a supplement brand can be.

The start-up's rise has been fuelled by its unique ability to create emotional resonance in a crowded space. Rather than focusing solely on elite performance, Puresport speaks to the everyday runner, the parent chasing their best, and the person getting up early to put in the work.

Its tagline, For the Long Run, encapsulates its philosophy: rejecting quick fixes in favour of long-term commitment, resilience, and progress.

The company has gone from garage-packing to significant investment to delivering over £13.5m in sales.