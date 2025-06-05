Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Puresport Puresport is one of the UK's fastest-growing sports nutrition and lifestyle brands

By Patricia Cullen

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Puresport
Puresport Co-founders, Adam Ashe and Grayson Hart

Industry: Sport

Puresport is one of the UK's fastest-growing sports nutrition and lifestyle brands, but it wasn't built in a lab or a boardroom. It started with two rugby players searching for a better way to recover.

Co-founders Adam Ashe and Grayson Hart began exploring natural alternatives that could support the body without compromise. What began as a personal journey soon evolved into a purpose-led mission.

They were joined by fellow teammate Dan Temm, now the brand's CEO, and together they have grown Puresport from a niche startup into a community-driven movement.

With products now spanning recovery, performance, and daily wellness, Puresport is redefining what a supplement brand can be.

The start-up's rise has been fuelled by its unique ability to create emotional resonance in a crowded space. Rather than focusing solely on elite performance, Puresport speaks to the everyday runner, the parent chasing their best, and the person getting up early to put in the work.

Its tagline, For the Long Run, encapsulates its philosophy: rejecting quick fixes in favour of long-term commitment, resilience, and progress.

The company has gone from garage-packing to significant investment to delivering over £13.5m in sales.
Patricia Cullen

Features Writer

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

After a 12-Year-Old's Side Hustle Made Over $4,000 in 1 Day, He and His Dad Grew the Business to Nearly $50,000 a Month: 'It Takes Commitment'

Madden Forrest and his father, Steven, turned their passion for football into a lucrative business.

By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

Use This AI-Powered Platform to Turn Your Side Hustle into a Scalable Business

Turn a side hustle into something sustainable with Sellful's ERP White Label plan.

By Entrepreneur Store
Growing a Business

The Hidden Risk That Crashes Startups — Even the Profitable Ones

In uncertain markets, the most resilient businesses aren't the biggest—they're the most liquid, able to move fast, adapt quickly and survive when capital gets tight.

By Sarah Austin
Employee Experience & Recruiting

I Wish Every Entrepreneur Had a Dad Like Mine

I learned entrepreneurship by silently observing everything my dad did; a true businessman through and through. Here's why I wish every entrepreneur had a dad like mine.

By Chad Willardson
Business News

Is AI the Reason for Your Layoff? New York Becomes the First State to Require Companies to Disclose If So.

It's the first official statewide move towards understanding AI's effect on the labor market.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

AMD's CEO Claims Their New Chips 'Match' Nvidia's at a Lower Price, and Even Sam Altman Is Excited: 'An Amazing Thing'

AMD controls 14.3% of the AI chip market compared to Nvidia's 85.2%.

By Sherin Shibu