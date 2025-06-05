Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Raindrop Pension funding platform, Raindrop, partners with banks, pension providers, and financial institutions, to reunite their customers with lost pension savings

By Patricia Cullen

Raindrop
Raindrop Team

Industry: Fintech

Pension funding platform, Raindrop, partners with banks, pension providers, and financial institutions, such as AJ Bell and Standard Life, to reunite their customers with lost pension savings.

This is a major issue across the UK – recent research from the Pensions Policy Institute (PPI) revealed that £31.1b is estimated to be sitting in lost pension pots – with almost 3.3 million lost pots in the UK, with an average value of nearly £9,500.

Raindrop initially offered a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) for self-employed workers but pivoted to launch a pension-finding service after discovering many customers had lost track of previous pensions.

Since launch, Raindrop has recovered £500 million in savings from almost 45,000 lost pension pots for savers.
Patricia Cullen

Features Writer

