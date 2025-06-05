Industry: Cybersecurity

Haydn Brooks, CEO and co-founder, founded Risk Ledger to solve the efficiency and effectiveness flaws at the heart of third-party risk management (TPRM).

It's no longer enough to focus solely on the security of direct suppliers and partners. "Recent attacks like SolarWinds, Log4J, and MOVEit Transfer have shown how vulnerabilities in the extended supply chain – beyond just third parties – can cause serious harm. Today's complex, interconnected supply chains require a new approach," says Brooks.

Risk Ledger brings together security teams at client organisations with those of their suppliers and industry peers, creating a community that can Defend-as-One against supply chain attacks.

This shifts TPRM from being a reactive, administrative risk management task to becoming a form of active cyber defense.