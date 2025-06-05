Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Risk Ledger Risk Ledger brings together security teams at client organizations with those of their suppliers and industry peers, creating a community that can Defend-as-One against supply chain attacks

By Patricia Cullen

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Risk Ledger
Risk Ledger co-founder, Haydn Brooks

Industry: Cybersecurity

Haydn Brooks, CEO and co-founder, founded Risk Ledger to solve the efficiency and effectiveness flaws at the heart of third-party risk management (TPRM).

It's no longer enough to focus solely on the security of direct suppliers and partners. "Recent attacks like SolarWinds, Log4J, and MOVEit Transfer have shown how vulnerabilities in the extended supply chain – beyond just third parties – can cause serious harm. Today's complex, interconnected supply chains require a new approach," says Brooks.

Risk Ledger brings together security teams at client organisations with those of their suppliers and industry peers, creating a community that can Defend-as-One against supply chain attacks.

This shifts TPRM from being a reactive, administrative risk management task to becoming a form of active cyber defense.
Patricia Cullen

Features Writer

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

After a 12-Year-Old's Side Hustle Made Over $4,000 in 1 Day, He and His Dad Grew the Business to Nearly $50,000 a Month: 'It Takes Commitment'

Madden Forrest and his father, Steven, turned their passion for football into a lucrative business.

By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

Use This AI-Powered Platform to Turn Your Side Hustle into a Scalable Business

Turn a side hustle into something sustainable with Sellful's ERP White Label plan.

By Entrepreneur Store
Growing a Business

The Hidden Risk That Crashes Startups — Even the Profitable Ones

In uncertain markets, the most resilient businesses aren't the biggest—they're the most liquid, able to move fast, adapt quickly and survive when capital gets tight.

By Sarah Austin
Employee Experience & Recruiting

I Wish Every Entrepreneur Had a Dad Like Mine

I learned entrepreneurship by silently observing everything my dad did; a true businessman through and through. Here's why I wish every entrepreneur had a dad like mine.

By Chad Willardson
Business News

Is AI the Reason for Your Layoff? New York Becomes the First State to Require Companies to Disclose If So.

It's the first official statewide move towards understanding AI's effect on the labor market.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

AMD's CEO Claims Their New Chips 'Match' Nvidia's at a Lower Price, and Even Sam Altman Is Excited: 'An Amazing Thing'

AMD controls 14.3% of the AI chip market compared to Nvidia's 85.2%.

By Sherin Shibu