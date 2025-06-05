Serene blends fintech and neuroscience to tackle one of the most overlooked challenges in financial services: the silent suffering of vulnerable customers

Industry: Fintech

Serene is redefining risk management with emotional intelligence. Founded by Oxford MBA Alum Savannah Price, Serene blends fintech and neuroscience to tackle one of the most overlooked challenges in financial services: the silent suffering of vulnerable customers.

Using ML models trained on transaction data, Serene helps banks detect and predict signs of financial distress, delivering tailored support and reducing defaults. With the UK's new Consumer Duty regulations pushing lenders to act pre-arrears, Serene has emerged as a critical compliance ally.

Its promise? A 2–5% cure rate uplift – potentially millions in recovered revenue. Backed by Fuel Ventures, Serene's go-to-market strategy has won praise from angels like Michael Tefula and pulled interest from tier-1 banks.

With a fast-evolving platform, dynamic risk modelling, and a founder who's lived the problem she's solving, Serene is poised to become the empathy engine powering responsible lending.