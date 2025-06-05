Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Serene Serene blends fintech and neuroscience to tackle one of the most overlooked challenges in financial services: the silent suffering of vulnerable customers

By Patricia Cullen

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Serene
Serene founder, Savannah Price

Industry: Fintech

Serene is redefining risk management with emotional intelligence. Founded by Oxford MBA Alum Savannah Price, Serene blends fintech and neuroscience to tackle one of the most overlooked challenges in financial services: the silent suffering of vulnerable customers.

Using ML models trained on transaction data, Serene helps banks detect and predict signs of financial distress, delivering tailored support and reducing defaults. With the UK's new Consumer Duty regulations pushing lenders to act pre-arrears, Serene has emerged as a critical compliance ally.

Its promise? A 2–5% cure rate uplift – potentially millions in recovered revenue. Backed by Fuel Ventures, Serene's go-to-market strategy has won praise from angels like Michael Tefula and pulled interest from tier-1 banks.

With a fast-evolving platform, dynamic risk modelling, and a founder who's lived the problem she's solving, Serene is poised to become the empathy engine powering responsible lending.
Patricia Cullen

Features Writer

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

After a 12-Year-Old's Side Hustle Made Over $4,000 in 1 Day, He and His Dad Grew the Business to Nearly $50,000 a Month: 'It Takes Commitment'

Madden Forrest and his father, Steven, turned their passion for football into a lucrative business.

By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

Use This AI-Powered Platform to Turn Your Side Hustle into a Scalable Business

Turn a side hustle into something sustainable with Sellful's ERP White Label plan.

By Entrepreneur Store
Growing a Business

The Hidden Risk That Crashes Startups — Even the Profitable Ones

In uncertain markets, the most resilient businesses aren't the biggest—they're the most liquid, able to move fast, adapt quickly and survive when capital gets tight.

By Sarah Austin
Employee Experience & Recruiting

I Wish Every Entrepreneur Had a Dad Like Mine

I learned entrepreneurship by silently observing everything my dad did; a true businessman through and through. Here's why I wish every entrepreneur had a dad like mine.

By Chad Willardson
Business News

Is AI the Reason for Your Layoff? New York Becomes the First State to Require Companies to Disclose If So.

It's the first official statewide move towards understanding AI's effect on the labor market.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

AMD's CEO Claims Their New Chips 'Match' Nvidia's at a Lower Price, and Even Sam Altman Is Excited: 'An Amazing Thing'

AMD controls 14.3% of the AI chip market compared to Nvidia's 85.2%.

By Sherin Shibu