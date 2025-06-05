Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Sign of the Times Sign of the Times is a full-service luxury resale marketplace that provides scalable, seamless solutions offering a comprehensive B2C service for individual buyers and sellers

Patricia Cullen

Sign of the Times
Sign of the Times founder, Antonia

Industry: e-commerce

Sign of the Times is a full-service luxury resale marketplace. The start-up provides scalable, seamless solutions to major UK retailers like John Lewis and Farfetch for their preloved luxury offerings, while also offering a comprehensive B2C service for individual buyers and sellers.

In the past five years, Sign of the Times has expanded into 40 countries, with a flagship store in Chelsea, an e-commerce platform, and concessions in Sloane Square and Oxford Circus, plus integration with 10+ marketplaces.

They've extended the lifecycle of over 350,000 clothing items, preventing them from going to landfill. Their focus on sustainability powers resale initiatives for top retailers and supports the circular fashion movement.

Leveraging custom-built technology, including machine learning for authentication, Sign of the Times has optimised operations and reduced costs.

Recognised with three Drapers Awards and generating 9.5m views from viral campaigns, the start-up is endorsed by influencers like Leonie Hanne and Chiara Ferragni.

Sign of the Times targets 300% growth in the next 3 years to lead the UK luxury resale and circular fashion market.
