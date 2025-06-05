Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Slip Slip turns paper receipts into smart online marketing tools, enhancing post-purchase experiences and bridging online and offline retail

By Patricia Cullen

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Slip
Slip co-founders Tash Grossman and Eddy Herman

Industry: Fintech

Slip was founded by Tash Grossman after a frustrating experience in a returns queue without a paper receipt. This moment sparked a mission to transform how retailers engage with customers.

Founded in 2022, Slip turns paper receipts into smart online marketing tools, enhancing post-purchase experiences and bridging online and offline retail. With 70% of global commerce still in-store, Slip helps retailers unlock valuable, underused data.

Retailers like JD Sports, ALDO, and Beyond Retro use Slip to drive loyalty, engagement, and measurable ROI, all while creating seamless experiences for their customers.

As a business led by a young female founder in a largely male-dominated tech and retail space, Grossman is passionate about showing that you don't have to fit a mold to lead. She champions building businesses on her own terms and empowering more women to lead, launch, and own their space.

"What keeps me up at night is knowing that retailers get how game-changing this is, and yet so many are still doing nothing about it. The paper receipt is literally lost customer data. It's a missed opportunity, every single time, to turn a transaction into something meaningful."
