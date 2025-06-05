Industry: Supply Chain Sustainability

Spruce is a London-based API startup tackling sustainability at the source – within the supply chain. Founded by Oxford alumni Louis and Maximilian, Spruce shifts focus from high-level carbon dashboards to helping suppliers, especially SMEs, report accurate, product-level sustainability data directly from invoices and logistics records.

This data flows into enterprise procurement systems, enabling buyers to verify carbon, material, and social metrics without relying on estimates, PDFs, or manual follow-ups. With regulations like CSRD, Scope 3, and Digital Product Passport rules approaching, companies need real, auditable data to back their sustainability claims. Spruce provides the infrastructure to make that possible.

A global CPG company is already onboarding over 500 suppliers, with strong traction via integrations into existing procurement tools.

What sets Spruce apart is its pragmatic approach – suppliers don't need to be ESG experts. Spruce automates data collection, applies intelligent rules to highlight gaps, and makes compliance seamless.

Backed by the Oxford Seed Fund, climate-focused angels, and early-stage VCs, Spruce has raised its seed round to expand its technical team and scale enterprise partnerships, paving the way for more transparent and efficient sustainability reporting.