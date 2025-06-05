Industry: Fintech

Taxd is a digital tax filing platform that facilitates the completion of self-assessment tax returns. HMRC-recognised, Taxd offers a digital service that simplifies the process through step-by-step guidance and real-time support.

Taxd has transformed the financial sector by blending innovative technology and accounting expertise. Co-founders and former PwC accountants Arjun Kumar and Eamon Shahir realised there was a gap in accessibility to affordable, straightforward accountants and a lack of understanding of tax systems, so they sought to remedy that.

The platform's cutting-edge technology is thanks to the expertise of James Green, the third co-founder and Chief Technology Officer. In early development, Taxd was simply an idea on a Google Doc. The team would frequently meet in London, working day and night to bring their vision to life.

"Taxd is great for London's startup ecosystem because we make taxes easier. We save founders time and money so they can focus on their startups. With expert support for expat tax, we have a niche for supporting founders moving to the UK or those who may be scaling across the globe. Similarly, for companies, our cost-effective, automated solution is perfect for bootstrapped founders looking to stay lean and efficient," says Kumar.