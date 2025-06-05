tem Energy is a fast-growing startup transforming how businesses buy and sell renewable energy

tem Energy is a fast-growing startup co-founded by Joe McDonald, transforming how businesses buy and sell renewable energy.

By streamlining energy transactions, tem has already saved businesses £5.7m, eliminated 5,081 tons of CO2, and returned £6.25m to renewable energy generators. Their platform cuts out inefficiencies and costly middlemen, reducing transaction fees by £11.3m, and ensuring both businesses and green energy producers benefit.

This model directly supports the UK's shift toward a decentralised, sustainable energy system. With a rapidly expanding client base and rising transaction volumes, tem is positioning itself as a major player in reshaping the UK energy market.

By making renewable energy more accessible and cost-effective, it's not just saving money – it's driving the future of clean energy adoption.