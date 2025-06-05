Entrepreneur UK's London 100: tem Energy tem Energy is a fast-growing startup transforming how businesses buy and sell renewable energy

By Patricia Cullen

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

tem Energy
tem Energy founder, JoeMcDonald

Industry: Energy

tem Energy is a fast-growing startup co-founded by Joe McDonald, transforming how businesses buy and sell renewable energy.

By streamlining energy transactions, tem has already saved businesses £5.7m, eliminated 5,081 tons of CO2, and returned £6.25m to renewable energy generators. Their platform cuts out inefficiencies and costly middlemen, reducing transaction fees by £11.3m, and ensuring both businesses and green energy producers benefit.

This model directly supports the UK's shift toward a decentralised, sustainable energy system. With a rapidly expanding client base and rising transaction volumes, tem is positioning itself as a major player in reshaping the UK energy market.

By making renewable energy more accessible and cost-effective, it's not just saving money – it's driving the future of clean energy adoption.
