Entrepreneur UK's London 100: tembo Tembo is a specialist digital mortgage and savings platform helping people get on the property ladder sooner

By Patricia Cullen

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tembo
Tembo Team

Industry: Fintech

Tembo is a specialist digital mortgage and savings platform helping people get on the property ladder sooner. Founded in 2020 by Richard Dana, Tembo was created to offer innovative ways for families to support loved ones in buying their first home.

The name, meaning "elephant" in Swahili, reflects the brand's focus on family and support. While Tembo began by helping first-time buyers, it now supports people facing affordability challenges at every life stage – whether upsizing, separating, or approaching retirement.

Tembo stands out for its innovation and customer experience, winning awards such as "Best Lifetime ISA" (Good Money Guide 2023) and "UK's Best Mortgage Broker" (British Bank Awards 2022–2024).

Dana said, "It has never been more challenging for first-time buyers to get on the housing ladder, but we are determined to make this happen for as many people as possible. Too few would-be homeowners are aware of a range of new mortgage and savings products that have come to market recently which really can make all the difference for first-time buyers and people facing affordability issues. We are ambitious for the future and excited for what comes next."
Patricia Cullen

Features Writer

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

After a 12-Year-Old's Side Hustle Made Over $4,000 in 1 Day, He and His Dad Grew the Business to Nearly $50,000 a Month: 'It Takes Commitment'

Madden Forrest and his father, Steven, turned their passion for football into a lucrative business.

By Amanda Breen
Business Solutions

Streamline Your Workflow With This $30 Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 License

Outfit your PC with seven helpful apps thanks to this Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows license.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Is AI the Reason for Your Layoff? New York Becomes the First State to Require Companies to Disclose If So.

It's the first official statewide move towards understanding AI's effect on the labor market.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

Use This AI-Powered Platform to Turn Your Side Hustle into a Scalable Business

Turn a side hustle into something sustainable with Sellful's ERP White Label plan.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

The Overlooked Money Moves That Help Entrepreneurs Build Long-Term Wealth

Without intentionally building personal wealth, you could have a successful business and nothing to show for it.

By John Rampton
By Erin Davis