Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Industry: Fintech

Tembo is a specialist digital mortgage and savings platform helping people get on the property ladder sooner. Founded in 2020 by Richard Dana, Tembo was created to offer innovative ways for families to support loved ones in buying their first home.

The name, meaning "elephant" in Swahili, reflects the brand's focus on family and support. While Tembo began by helping first-time buyers, it now supports people facing affordability challenges at every life stage – whether upsizing, separating, or approaching retirement.

Tembo stands out for its innovation and customer experience, winning awards such as "Best Lifetime ISA" (Good Money Guide 2023) and "UK's Best Mortgage Broker" (British Bank Awards 2022–2024).

Dana said, "It has never been more challenging for first-time buyers to get on the housing ladder, but we are determined to make this happen for as many people as possible. Too few would-be homeowners are aware of a range of new mortgage and savings products that have come to market recently which really can make all the difference for first-time buyers and people facing affordability issues. We are ambitious for the future and excited for what comes next."