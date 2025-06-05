Industry: Technology

Tewke is reimagining the most familiar device in the home - the light switch. The startup builds intelligent hardware and software that makes any room smart and responsive.

The idea came after moving into a dream home with a high-end automation system, Piers Daniell was struck by how clunky and inaccessible it was. When his in-laws couldn't even turn on the lights, it became clear that smart homes often aren't user-friendly.

Worse, the "advanced" tech burned through over £1,200 in monthly energy bills. A few simple changes cut costs in half, revealing that smarter - not more complex - solutions were the answer.

Tewke's first product, Tap, replaces the traditional light switch with a sleek, AI-powered interface that learns how each room is used. It helps reduce energy use by up to 30% and can cut bills by 50%, all without compromising on design or usability.

Tewke deserves a spot for creating bold, stylish tech in the UK that tackles a global problem with a local, design-driven approach.