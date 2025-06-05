Industry: Education

The London Interdisciplinary School (LIS) offers an interdisciplinary undergraduate programme that integrates academic study with industry experience.

The LIS was founded to equip students with the skills needed to tackle complex societal issues, beyond traditional career paths. Using a problem-based learning model, the LIS enables students to tackle global challenges - such as climate change, inequality, and technological ethics - through multiple disciplines.

The curriculum blends problem-based learning with qualitative and quantitative methods, similar to the broader approach of Liberal Arts education in the US.

The LIS focuses on skills like teamwork, creativity, adaptability, and critical thinking, preparing students for a dynamic workforce instead of relying on specific A-levels.

The LIS was founded by Ed Fidoe, an education entrepreneur and former child actor, known for his role as Erik Banks in the 1980s/90s children's TV series Woof!