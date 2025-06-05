Entrepreneur UK's London 100: The Suitman & Co The Suitman&Co is an independent mobile tailoring service that utilises the finest British and Italian fabrics to create quality custom suits

By Patricia Cullen

Suitman & Co
Suitman & Co, founder, Sholom Sandler

Industry: Fashion
The Suitman&Co is an independent mobile tailoring service which utilises the finest British and Italian fabrics to create quality custom suits.

Developed by business partners Sholom Sandler and Solomon Benzaquen, this start-up has achieved impressive growth since inception. "It all started with a bad tailor, poor customer service, and a suit that didn't fit!"

Committed to redefining the standards of custom tailoring services, Sandler set to work in searching for premium English and Italian fabrics that would enable him to create masterpieces unparalleled in quality, durability, and fit.

Since 2022, Sandler and Benzaquen have built a unique, market-leading mobile tailoring service that brings convenience and quality, with a growing reputation across London.

Committed to maintaining unrivaled standards of tailoring, Sholom works to the mantra, "If I don't wear it, I won't offer it."
