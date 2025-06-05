Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Tingz Tingz is an AI game platform that turns game creation into a tool for self-expression, community, and brand engagement

By Patricia Cullen

Tingz
Kristina Hayhoe,Tingz Co-founder

Industry: Artificial Intelligence
Tingz is an AI game platform. The London-based startup is redefining how digital content is created and experienced - by turning game creation into a tool for self-expression, community, and brand engagement.

Powered by proprietary AI models, Tingz enables anyone to create and share fully interactive game experiences - just by typing a prompt. No coding, no technical skills.

Whether you're a content creator, a casual user, or a marketing team, Tingz lets you build immersive, playable worlds in seconds.

"Tingz is what happens when game creation becomes a communication tool. We're giving creators, communities, and companies the ability to express themselves through play. For brands, it's like going from a billboard to a mini-world - interactive, memorable, and shareable," says Kristina Hayhoe, co-founder of Tingz.
