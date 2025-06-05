Industry: Artificial Intelligence

TurinTech is a deep-tech startup revolutionising code optimisation and validation with AI.

Founded in 2018 by Leslie Kanthan, Mike Basios, and Fan Wu, the company grew from research roots at University College London, where the trio explored real-world uses for machine learning - bridging the gap between academia and industry.

Their flagship platform, Artemis, transforms AI-generated code into scalable, production-ready software, tackling major issues like technical debt.

It's the first AI system to combine proprietary Agentic AI with Evolutionary Algorithms in a fully automated workflow, seamlessly integrating with existing dev tools to make coding faster, smarter, and future-ready.