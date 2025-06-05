Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Unai Unai is a UK-crafted sparkling drink that harnesses the wellness-boosting benefits of functional mushrooms, offering a refreshing approach to mindful living
Industry: Health and Wellness
Unai is a UK-crafted sparkling drink that harnesses the wellness-boosting benefits of functional mushrooms, offering a refreshing approach to mindful living.
The brand is centered around themes of grounding and being present, promoting a lifestyle rooted in balance and intention.
Owned by London-based Matthew Glover, Unai is part of a growing movement that blends natural ingredients with modern wellness, providing consumers with a functional beverage that supports both body and mind.