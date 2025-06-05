Entrepreneur UK's London 100: UNDO UNDO is on a mission to tackle climate change head-on with cutting-edge technology that removes CO₂ from the atmosphere
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
Industry: Climate Tech
Founded by Jim Mann, UNDO is on a mission to tackle climate change head-on with cutting-edge technology that removes CO₂ from the atmosphere.
UNDO is proving what's possible when bold ideas meet real impact, making it a standout contender for the Entrepreneur UK London100 list as it scales carbon removal globally.