Industry: Climate Tech

Founded by Jim Mann, UNDO is on a mission to tackle climate change head-on with cutting-edge technology that removes CO₂ from the atmosphere.

UNDO is proving what's possible when bold ideas meet real impact, making it a standout contender for the Entrepreneur UK London100 list as it scales carbon removal globally.