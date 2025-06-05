Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Unlikely AI UnlikelyAI is pioneering a novel approach that fuses large language models with symbolic methods to boost AI accuracy, safety, and transparency
Industry: Artificial Intelligence
UnlikelyAI is pioneering a novel approach that fuses large language models with symbolic methods to boost AI accuracy, safety, and transparency.
In fields like healthcare, it's building technology that delivers explainable, verifiable insights - maximizing AI's benefits without compromising safety.
Founder William Tunstall-Pedoe previously created Evi, the tech behind Amazon Alexa.