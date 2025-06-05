Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Unndr Unndr is the UK's first monthly lingerie subscription business
Industry: Fashion
Unndr is the UK's first monthly lingerie subscription business.
Launched two years ago with £5,000 savings that founder Sofia invested in stock and branding, Unndr now has 4,000+ monthly subscribers, has accumulated over 300,000 social media followers in the last six months alone, and has made £2m revenue in its first two years — with no outside investment.