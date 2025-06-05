Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Up Up turns tickets into interactive digital experiences that drive sales, streamline inventory, and boost audience engagement—all via mobile wallets

By Patricia Cullen

Up
Up founders Greg Makarchuk (CEO) and Alex Griffiths (CTO)heic

Industry: Entertainment Tech
Up, founded by Greg Makarchuk and Alex Griffiths, turns tickets into interactive digital experiences that drive sales, streamline inventory, and boost audience engagement—all via mobile wallets.

They built the MVP in a garden shed and just over a year later, Up was named a Top 22 Startup by Focal, raised pre-seed from VenturesTogether and top angels, and is now launching with a major West End theatre.

They're gaining traction fast, working with partners like Spektrix, Kiln Theatre, and the Arts Theatre.

"Everybody agrees tickets suck. So we're making tickets people actually want. Up has pioneered Dynamic Tickets—the first tickets to integrate short-form content, commerce and functionality, directly in each ticket, because tickets should be part of the event, not just the way you get in," says Greg Makarchuk, co-founder and CEO.
