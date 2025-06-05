WeArisma is a global influencer and social intelligence platform that combines the power of AI, influencer marketing, and social listening to deliver smarter, scalable strategies with tangible impact

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Industry: Marketing

WeArisma is a global influencer and social intelligence platform that combines the power of AI, influencer marketing, and social listening to deliver smarter, scalable strategies with tangible impact.

Founded in 2015 by Jenny Tsai, WeArisma has received £3.5m in investment to date.

The platform is used by some of the most well-known luxury, beauty, lifestyle, and Fortune 500 brands.

"In a world with over 130 million influential voices, ensuring you are leveraging the right voice to influence your target customer is essential. Influencer marketing has often been seen as highly commoditised and untrustworthy, but we've transformed it into an authentic marketing channel by blending human expertise with AI," says Tsai.