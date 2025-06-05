Welcome to the Jungle is reshaping recruitment with AI-driven job matching and engaging employer branding tools

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Industry: Recruitment and Hiring

Founded by Jeremy Clédat, Welcome to the Jungle is reshaping recruitment with AI-driven job matching and engaging employer branding tools.

Following its 2024 acquisition of Otta, the company successfully expanded into the UK, growing its customer base by 25% and attracting 2.18 million job seekers — up 21% from the previous year.

With a 60% average response rate, the platform helps candidates and companies connect more effectively, while branded content lets employers showcase their culture to attract the right talent.

Backed by €80 million in funding, including a €50 million Series C, Welcome to the Jungle is now a trusted hiring partner for top companies like Airbnb, Deliveroo, Monzo, and Netflix, and is eyeing further expansion across the US and beyond.