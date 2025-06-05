Winnow Technology is developing an ecosystem that tracks the full lifecycle of household products, including usage and end-of-life impacts

Winnow Technology is developing an ecosystem that tracks the full lifecycle of household products, including usage and end-of-life impacts.

Their standardised data system provides unmatched accuracy and transparency, offering supply chain stakeholders vital insights for driving change.

For FMCG companies, this detail helps identify inefficiencies, reduce risks, and create sustainability strategies that meet consumer demands and enhance resilience.

For consumers, this technology simplifies complex sustainability metrics, enabling informed purchasing decisions that align with their values.