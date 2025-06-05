Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Yapily Built in London, Yapily embodies the city's status as a global financial leader
Industry: Banking
Built in London, Yapily embodies the city's status as a global financial leader.
Innovative companies need a secure, reliable infrastructure partner that shares their vision for a more accessible financial system and believes in the power of open banking.
In under a decade, Yapily has become a key player in the UK and Europe's open banking ecosystem.
By providing secure, instant access to real-time financial data, Yapily empowers global businesses to innovate, streamline payments, and build smarter financial services for customers, businesses, and the economy.