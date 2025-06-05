YEO has developed the world's first secure messaging ecosystem that authenticates the person with its patented Continuous Facial Recognition

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Industry: Cybersecurity

Founded in 2018 by Alan Jones and Sarah Bone, YEO (an acronym for Your Eyes Only) has developed the world's first secure messaging ecosystem that authenticates the person — not just the device — with its patented Continuous Facial Recognition.

This innovation tackles the exploding risk of data breaches, impersonation fraud, and cyberattacks head-on.

With iOS, Android, and desktop apps already available and a growing pipeline of enterprise partnerships, YEO is quietly becoming one of the most important players in secure communications — built in London and now scaling globally.