Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Yeo Messaging YEO has developed the world's first secure messaging ecosystem that authenticates the person with its patented Continuous Facial Recognition

By Patricia Cullen

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

YEOMessaging
YEOMessaging co-fouder-Sarah Bone

Industry: Cybersecurity
Founded in 2018 by Alan Jones and Sarah Bone, YEO (an acronym for Your Eyes Only) has developed the world's first secure messaging ecosystem that authenticates the person — not just the device — with its patented Continuous Facial Recognition.

This innovation tackles the exploding risk of data breaches, impersonation fraud, and cyberattacks head-on.

With iOS, Android, and desktop apps already available and a growing pipeline of enterprise partnerships, YEO is quietly becoming one of the most important players in secure communications — built in London and now scaling globally.
Patricia Cullen

Features Writer

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

After a 12-Year-Old's Side Hustle Made Over $4,000 in 1 Day, He and His Dad Grew the Business to Nearly $50,000 a Month: 'It Takes Commitment'

Madden Forrest and his father, Steven, turned their passion for football into a lucrative business.

By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

Use This AI-Powered Platform to Turn Your Side Hustle into a Scalable Business

Turn a side hustle into something sustainable with Sellful's ERP White Label plan.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Solutions

Streamline Your Workflow With This $30 Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 License

Outfit your PC with seven helpful apps thanks to this Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows license.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

AMD's CEO Claims Their New Chips 'Match' Nvidia's at a Lower Price, and Even Sam Altman Is Excited: 'An Amazing Thing'

AMD controls 14.3% of the AI chip market compared to Nvidia's 85.2%.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Is AI the Reason for Your Layoff? New York Becomes the First State to Require Companies to Disclose If So.

It's the first official statewide move towards understanding AI's effect on the labor market.

By Sherin Shibu
Marketing

Why Knowing Your Customer Drives Smarter Growth (and Higher Profits)

What if the secret to skyrocketing your sales and customer loyalty is already in your data?

By Andres Tovar