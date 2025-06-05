Young Minds App is an AI-driven, gamified platform that empowers kids, supports parents, and evolves with the digital age

Industry: Mental Health

The future of childhood is now. Young Minds App is an AI-driven, gamified platform that empowers kids, supports parents, and evolves with the digital age:

Learn online safety through interactive challenges

Develop healthier screen time habits by earning more digital freedom as they show responsibility

Recognise online risks and make smarter choices — without needing constant parental intervention

A movement, not just an app — 230,000+ parents strong, Young Minds App is tackling the global online safety crisis with AI-driven solutions.