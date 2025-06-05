Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Zonder Health Ltd Zonder leverages AI to lighten provider workloads and deliver top-tier, cost-effective care

By Patricia Cullen

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Zonder Health
Zonder Health, founder, Donna Egan

Industry: Healthcare
Last, but certainly not least, on the Entrepreneur UK London100 list is Zonder.

Founded in 2024, Zonder leverages AI to lighten provider workloads and deliver top-tier, cost-effective care.

With over a quarter of the UK population managing chronic conditions — accounting for half of all GP appointments and three-quarters of health spending — the demand on healthcare is immense.

Amid a shortage of qualified professionals, Zonder steps in to manage these chronic conditions, easing the burden on primary care providers.

By combining AI with a patient-centered approach, Zonder is revolutionising chronic disease management.

Its innovative model integrates AI with human expertise, offering a scalable solution that improves patient outcomes while optimizing healthcare resources.

The company stands as a beacon of innovation in healthcare, embodying the entrepreneurial spirit that drives progress in the city.

Zonder's AI platform streamlines admin enhances patient communication, and meets QoF targets, freeing up providers to focus on delivering care.
