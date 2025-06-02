Learn how nervous system regulation and optimised, yet not rigid lifestyle practices such as sleep, nourishment, movement can help you feel your best and slow down ageing, beginning June 1st

Estee Lantos, a respected voice in biohacking and holistic wellness, is proud to unveil the revamped version of her "Biohack with Nervous System-first Masterclass – a transformative experience designed to help participants understand the factors that influence their biological age and how they can respond to life with more ease & connection. The masterclass is available online from June 1st and is priced at just £50.

This 90-minute pre-recorded training is a powerful entry point into Estee's broader wellness ecosystem, offering education and practical tools to to help people feel better, function optimally, and maintain youthful vitality.

Estee Lantos

"Our culture teaches us to manage stress after it happens. But what if you could train your body to respond differently in the first place?" says Estee. "The key to longevity isn't just in what you eat or how you sleep—it lies in a holistic approach that begins with how effectively you can guide your nervous system back to safety, and live from a place of ease.

Inside the Masterclass: A Step-by-Step Guide to Real Change

Participants will learn:

The science of stress and how the nervous system responds How to create safety within the body through cues and awareness Lifestyle pillars including sleep and recovery, cycle aligned movement and nourishment, cellular health and some other health optimisation practices that actually nourish you. A softer, more sustainable approach to wellness – focused on connection and community

But the masterclass is just the beginning. Estee offers a range of transformational services to support individuals at every stage of their wellness journey. Her practice is built around two other core offerings:

Somatic Work

Personalized support through 1:1 sessions online or in-person sessions, where clients are guided through TRE (Tension, Stress & Trauma Release Exercise) – a body-based practice to release stored stress and reset the nervous system. Ideal for those needing deeper emotional and physical grounding. The Path: 6-Month Transformational Program

Estee's signature, high-touch program that includes personalized biological age testing (in partnership with GlycanAge), customized plans, holistic protocols, and continuous coaching. It's an intimate experience built around accountability, deep change, and long-term vitality.

Why It Matters

Today, many people assume they are living healthy lives – but when they take a biological age test, they're shocked to discover their body is aging faster than expected. Estee's mission is to close this gap through a gentle, scientific, and highly personalised approach. The masterclass not only educates but empowers people to take back control of their health & longevity.



